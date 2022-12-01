Eye Tracking Systems Market is Projected to Reach USD 2076.59 million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Eye Tracking Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Eye Tracking Systems Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Soaring demand for eye trackers in the healthcare vertical, specifically for the assistive communication application.

Growing penetration of eye-tracking technology in the consumer electronics sector.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Eye Tracking Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Tracking Type

by End-use Type

by Region

Eye Tracking Systems Market Insights

Market Trends by Tracking Type

The eye-tracking systems market has been bifurcated into remote and mobile. The mobile segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Mobile eye-tracking offers a higher degree of freedom for the subject, which entails more eye movement & a natural head to be recorded. This approach is gaining popularity in market research applications, mainly in the retail and advertisement sectors, further boosting the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American Eye Tracking Systems market accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. The eye-tracking systems market growth is mainly propelled by the high economic growth of the region. The growing usage of advanced technology in the healthcare sector as well as rising research activities to understand human behavior, further bolstering the regional market growth.

The Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 8% during the review period. This growth is mainly attributed to the emerging market for self-driving and hybrid automobiles in Japan and China. Countries of China, India, and South Korea are likely to create a sustainable demand for the eye-tracking systems from entertainment, healthcare, and market research, which further proliferate the regional market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact on the Eye Tracking Systems Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research (Canada)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

PRS IN VIVO (Germany)

Smart Eye AB (Sweden)

Eyetracking, Inc. (US)

Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH (Apple Inc.) (Germany)

LC Technologies, Inc. (US)

Ergoneers GmbH (US)

EyeTech Digital Systems (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Eye Tracking Systems Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

