Adhesive Primer Market Trends and ForecastThe global adhesive primer market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027

Adhesive Primer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the adhesive primer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and other end use industries. The global adhesive primer market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand in the automotive industry for improving the adhesion strength on automotive parts & components and inks on tire and rising demand for plastic & composites in the construction industry.



Emerging Trends in the Adhesive Primer Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of hylink adhesive primer to make hybrid component lighter and rigid.



Adhesive Primer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global adhesive primer market by product type, end use industry, substrate type, and region.as follows:



By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Silane

• Maleic Anhydride

• Polyolefin

• Titanate & Zirconate

• Others



By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Packaging

• Others



By Substrate Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

• Plastic & Composites

• Metal

• Rubber

• Others



By Region [Volume and ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Asia Pacific

• China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Adhesive Primer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies adhesive primer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the adhesive primer companies profiled in this report includes.

• 3M

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Arkema

• Henkel AG and Company

• ALTANA AG

• Evonik Industries

• The Dow Corning Company

• Solvay S.

A.

• BASF SE

Adhesive Primer Market Insight

• The analyst forecast that polyolefin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period and maleic anhydride is expected to witness highest growth due to its better adhesion to polar surfaces and it also helps to improve water resistance and alkali solubility.

• Automotive will remain the largest segment by end use and the packaging industry is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing income levels and growth in lifestyle.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging sector in developing countries.

Features of Adhesive Primer Market

• Market Size Estimates:Adhesive primer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by end use and use industry.

• Segmentation Analysis:Adhesive primer market size by product, end use industry, and substrate type in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Adhesive primer market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the adhesive primer market size?

Answer:The global adhesive primer market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for adhesive primer market?

Answer:The adhesive primer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the adhesive primer market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of adhesives in the automotive industry and growing applications of adhesive in construction and packaging industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for adhesive primer?

Answer:Automotive and construction are the major end use industries for adhesive primer market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in adhesive primer market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of hylink adhesive primer to make hybrid component lighter and rigid..

Q7. Which adhesive primer product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that automotive will remain the largest segment by end use and the packaging industry is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing income levels and growth in lifestyle.

Q8. In adhesive primer market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global adhesive primer market by end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

