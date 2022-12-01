Global Potato Processing Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Frozen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chips & Snack Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Potato Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Dehydrated Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Dehydrated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
Agrana Beteiligungs-AG
Agristo NV
Aviko B.V.
Burts Potato Chips Ltd.
Farm Frites International B.V.
Idahoan Foods LLC
Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg
J.R. Short Milling Company
J.R. Simplot Company
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
Leng-D’or
Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients
Mccain Foods Limited
The Kraft Heinz Company
The Little Potato Company Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Potato Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chips &
Snack Pellets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chips & Snack Pellets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chips & Snack Pellets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dehydrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dehydrated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dehydrated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foodservice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Foodservice by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Foodservice by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ready-to-Cook &
Prepared Meals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Snacks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Snacks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Snacks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Potato Processing Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips & Snack
Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals,
Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips & Snack
Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato
Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals,
Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,
Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -
Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &
Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and
Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared
Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by
Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Potato Processing Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Potato Processing estimated at US$29. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW