Global Potato Processing Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Frozen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chips & Snack Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Potato Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.







Dehydrated Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Dehydrated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Agristo NV

Aviko B.V.

Burts Potato Chips Ltd.

Farm Frites International B.V.

Idahoan Foods LLC

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg

J.R. Short Milling Company

J.R. Simplot Company

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

Leng-D’or

Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients

Mccain Foods Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Little Potato Company Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Potato Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Frozen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chips &

Snack Pellets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chips & Snack Pellets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chips & Snack Pellets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dehydrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dehydrated by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dehydrated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foodservice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Foodservice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Foodservice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ready-to-Cook &

Prepared Meals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Snacks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Snacks by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Snacks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Potato Processing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips & Snack

Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals,

Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Potato Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips & Snack

Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Potato

Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals,

Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Type - Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets,

Dehydrated and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by Type -

Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen, Chips &

Snack Pellets, Dehydrated and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Distribution Channel - Foodservice and

Retail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Foodservice and Retail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foodservice and Retail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potato Processing by Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared

Meals, Snacks and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Potato Processing by

Application - Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potato Processing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________