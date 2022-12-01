Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032607/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
HDPE Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global HDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Alpha Packaging
Amcor
Berry Global Inc.
Biffa
Clean Harbors
Coveris
Ds Smith
Eco-Products Inc.
Genpak Llc
Huhtamaki
Mondi Group
Placon Corporation Inc.
Remondis Se & Co. Kg
Republic Services
Reynolds Packaging
Sealed Air Corporation
Smurfit Kappa
Sonoco Products Company
Stericycle
Suez
Veolia Environment
Waste Connections, Inc.
Waste Management Inc.
