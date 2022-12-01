Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in December 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



The Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference is being held virtually from December 5-6, 2022. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a MSO group panel discussion at 3:20 p.m. ET. Michael Perlman, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information on the event, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.





Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held virtually from December 6-8, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in a MSO group panel discussion on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. ET. Additionally, Michael Perlman, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information on the event, please contact your Cowen representative.



For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com .

