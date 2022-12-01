Fitness App Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.71 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Fitness App Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Fitness App Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as well as the increased use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Rising awareness of diet-related diseases propels the fitness app market share to new heights around the world.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Fitness App Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking),

(Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), By Platform (Android, iOS, others),

(Android, iOS, others), By Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices)

(Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Fitness App Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market has been classified into Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking. Under these, the exercise & weight loss segment held a significant market share of more than 49.5% in 2021.

Market Trends by Platform Type

The market has been classified into Android, iOS, others. Under these, the iOS segment held a significant market share of more than 49.9% in 2021.

Market Trends by Device Type

The market has been classified into Smartphones, Tablets, and Wearable Devices. Under these, the Smartphones segment held a significant market share of more than 65.1% in 2021. An increase in smartphone penetration globally is a key factor driving segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held the highest market share of more than 34.5% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the coming years. The presence of major R&D investors such as IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, and Oracle Corporation expands the regional market size. Furthermore, the availability of established IT infrastructure and high investments are expected to drive market growth in North America.

COVID-19 Impact on the Fitness App Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Adidas

Appster

FitnessKeeper

Fitbit, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Noom

Nike

Under Armour, Inc.

WillowTree, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Fitness App Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

