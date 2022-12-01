Growth: Colloidal Silica Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 742.6 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Colloidal Silica Market is valued at USD 742.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 742.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the colloidal silica business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses current trends and anticipated changes to provide a full insight into the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for colloidal silica, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/colloidal-silica-market-1910/request-sample

Colloidal Silica Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the colloidal silica market growth over the forecast period. The demand for goods like pharmaceuticals, cell phones, cars, and defense equipment is rising as a result of the population's rapid growth in needs. Colloidal silica is frequently used in all of these sectors for a variety of uses. Therefore, it is anticipated that demand for colloidal silica will rise during the projection period.

We forecast that the alkaline colloidal silica category in colloidal silica market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Alkaline colloidal silica is a high binding and efficient product which is widely used in a number of applications such as construction, automotive. Paint and coatings, etc.

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Ongoing development projects directly impact the market share growth, the highest proportion of manufacturing facilities, and rising consumer demand for goods that need colloidal silica products.

Top Players in the Global Colloidal Silica Market

Membrane Solutions LLC

Rogers Corporation

Clarcor Industrial Air

Advantec MFS Inc.

Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

Sterlitech Corporation

Porex Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Trinity Technology Group

Others

Colloidal Silica Market Dynamics

Increase Demand in Automotive Industry to Accelerate Market Growth

The use of colloidal silica in producing car tires with reduced rolling resistance to enhance vehicle control and fuel efficiency has increased significantly. Additionally, the expanding trend of green tires has encouraged global sales of colloidal silica.

Stringent Regulations by Government to Speed Market Growth

The automotive industry has been driven to use green coatings by strict government regulations on protective coatings, which continues to benefit the colloidal silica sector.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/colloidal-silica-market-1910/0

Top Trends in Global Colloidal Silica Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the colloidal silica industry is increased construction activity. Cement is one of the main materials used in construction, and colloidal silica is used to make concrete, cement, and other building materials dense. The demand for colloidal silica is expected to increase along with the demand for various construction materials, which will support market growth in the upcoming years.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the colloidal silica industry is that there is a rising need for water treatment. Due to its ability to remove pollutants and suspended particles from water, colloidal silica is widely used for water treatment. Over the projected period, this is anticipated to fuel the need for colloidal silica.

Top Report Findings

Based on product type, most of the colloidal silica market's revenue is controlled by the alkaline colloidal silica category. It is widely used for various purposes, including metal polishing, semiconductor wafers, and fine silicon wafer polishing.





Based on application, the electronics & semiconductors category dominated the colloidal silica market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue. The rise in popularity of silicon-based electronic gadgets like smartphones and laptops brings this on.



Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Colloidal Silica Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the colloidal silica market are technology providers such as Akzo Nobel N.V (Nouryon Holding BV), Merck KGaA, ADEKA Corporation, Allied High Tech Products Inc and Nissan Chemical Corporation. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Akzo Nobel N.V (Nouryon Holding BV), Merck KGaA, ADEKA Corporation, Allied High Tech Products Inc., Nissan Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Cabot Corporation Evonik Industries AG, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., REMET Ecolab Inc., Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd. Sterling Chemicals, Makall Group and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Alkaline Colloidal Silica Category in Colloidal Silica Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Colloidal silica is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for colloidal silica to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the colloidal silica market is divided into: alkaline colloidal silica, acidic colloidal silica, modified colloidal silica and ordinary colloidal silica.

During the forecast period, the alkaline colloidal silica membrane market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the high thermal conductivity substrate category. Alkaline colloidal silica is renowned for its effectiveness and strong binding. Due to its extensive applications in sectors like building & construction, paints & coatings, and others, it is a highly preferred product type.

On the other hand, the acidic colloidal silica category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because of features like high stability and low reactivity. Performance in various industrial applications was also improved.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Colloidal Silica Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Colloidal Silica Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Alkaline Colloidal Silica

Acidic Colloidal Silica

Modified Colloidal Silica

Ordinary Colloidal Silica

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Metallurgy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Building & Construction

Textiles & Fabrics



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: