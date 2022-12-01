SunWest Federal Credit Union Selects Origence to Streamline Loan Origination Program

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending software technology provider, has partnered with SunWest Credit Union to implement the Origence arc platform, including arc DX, arc OS, and arc MX.

With this partnership, the Phoenix-based SunWest Federal Credit Union (55,000+ members, $585 million in assets) is implementing origination, digital experience, and marketing solutions from Origence to create a modern experience for members and potential members – along with a more frictionless origination process for their staff.

“We wanted to offer our current members a truly convenient and accessible digital loan origination experience, along with a smoother onboarding process for new members,” said Josh Sanchez, lending director at SunWest. “We chose Origence arc because it’s an end-to-end solution that helps us transform the entire journey, allowing us to handle everything from personalized messaging to automated marketing campaigns seamlessly.”

Origence arc is comprised of three products, including the arc OS consumer loan and account origination system, which helps credit unions reduce friction in the origination experience. The new arc DX (digital experience) services modern, digital-first members who expect a faster and easier borrowing and account opening experience. Origence arc MX helps credit unions automate marketing activities with digital, mobile, email, and SMS marketing communication capabilities.

“We are so pleased that SunWest chose to work with Origence,” said Brit Barker, senior vice president of sales at Origence. “Digital transformation is imperative for every credit union, and we look forward to working with SunWest to help them create the ultimate origination and onboarding experience for their members.”

About Origence

Origence is a credit union service organization (CUSO) providing financial technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate consumer and indirect loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.