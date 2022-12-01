Formerra, Danimer Scientific Announce Sustainable Materials Distribution Relationship

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerra today announced a new relationship with Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading next-generation bioplastics company, to distribute sustainable polymer materials manufactured by Danimer.

Danimer Scientific is an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of renewable, sustainable polymers that can be found in numerous consumer products including cups, straws, lids, food containers, and other single-use items. Danimer's signature Nodax® polymer for packaging is a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) material produced from plant oils using natural fermentation processes and is biodegradable in both soil and marine environments. Danimer is committed to achieving 100% biodegradable plastics that return to nature instead of polluting lands and waters.

"Now, more than ever, sustainability is at the center of Formerra's core values," said Karen Heroldt, Marketing Director, Formerra. "We're looking forward to providing sustainable options for our customers and helping them shift to sustainable solutions in their manufacturing processes. We're proud to be collaborating with Danimer to help make this goal a reality."

"We share Formerra's commitment to increasing availability of sustainable options for customers and consumers which can help turn the tide of plastic pollution," said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. "We're enthused by the potential of our new relationship with Formerra to help our biodegradable polymer materials reach new markets."

Danimer Scientific polymer materials currently available to Formerra customers are listed on Formerra's website. Customers can also work with Formerra and Danimer Scientific engineers to develop customized solutions.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading ecommerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer holds more than 390 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

Contact Information:

Karen Heroldt

Marketing Director

karen.heroldt@formerra.com

+1 (630) 200-4336



Related Images











Image 1: Danimer Scientific logo





Formerra is now offering biodegradable plastics from supplier Danimer Scientific.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment