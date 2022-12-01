Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 13/2022 - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2022

English Danish

Today, 1 December 2022, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The proposal on preparation, etc. of the annual report, company announcements and documents for the internal use by the general meeting in English was approved.

The annual report for the financial year 2021/22 was approved.

Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 15.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half-year result, this brings to total dividend paid for the financial year 2021/22 to DKK 20.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2021/22 was approved.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022/23 was approved.

The update to the authorisation in article 5(a) and article 5(b) of the articles of association was approved and accordingly, the authorisations are valid up to and including 1 December 2027.

The change of Coloplast A/S’ corporate language to English was approved.

Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Annette Brüls, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting make certain registrations with the Danish Business Auhtorities and other authorities.

Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.

