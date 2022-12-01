Companies In The Epoxide Market Are Adopting Ethical Production Process To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint As Per The Business Research Company's Epoxide Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the epoxide market, technology innovation is gaining popularity in the epoxide market trends. Major companies operating in the epoxide sector are concentrating on enhancing the epoxide product production techniques by using electricity and biodegradable materials to reduce their carbon footprint and make the process more environmentally friendly. For instance, in 2019, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s chemical engineers invented a new method for manufacturing epoxides that employs electricity to power the reaction, and it can be performed at room temperature and atmospheric pressure without emitting carbon dioxide as a by-product. This method reduces this energy use and related emissions.

The global epoxide market size is expected to grow from $ 60.96 billion in 2021 to $ 65.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The epoxide market is expected to reach $ 76.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The rise in the demand for soap and soap products is expected to propel the growth of the epoxide market going forward. Soap refers to a salt of fatty acid that is used in a variety of cleansing and lubricating products. Soap products such as detergents, gels, and others are used for washing and cleaning. Ethylene epoxide is used as a base material in the manufacturing of soaps. This helps to increase the potential hydrogen (PH) levels in soap. For instance, according to data published by The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), a Brazil-based data visualization website, soap exports have increased by 18.7% between 2019 and 2020, from $ 7.15 billion in 2019 to $ 8.49 billion in 2020. Therefore, the rise in demand for soap and soap products is driving the growth of the epoxide market.

Major players in the epoxide market are Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd, Daelim Co. Ltd, Dymax Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Capital Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, UPC Technology Corporation, ADEKA CORPORATION, LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Galata Chemicals Galata Chemicals LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, 3M Company, and H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

The global epoxide market is segmented by type into ethylene oxide, propylene oxide; by component into epoxies, hardeners; by application into coated fabric, wire and cable, flooring and wall coverings, film and sheet, medical devices, consumer goods, other applications.

North America was the largest region in the epoxide market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the epoxide market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the epoxide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Epoxide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide epoxide market overview, epoxide market forecast size and growth, epoxide market segments, epoxide market trends, epoxide market drivers and restraints, epoxide market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

