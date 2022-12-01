Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2022 - Articles of Association

English Danish

Articles of Association for Coloplast A/S as adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S held today, 1 December 2022 are enclosed.

Our mission

Making life easier for people

with intimate health care needs



Our values

Closeness... to better understand

Passion... to make a difference

Respect and responsibility... to guide us



Our vision

Setting the global standard

for listening and responding

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska

Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com







Press and media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR)

no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com



This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-12.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Coloplast A/S Investor Relations Comp. reg. (CVR).

Holtedam 1 Tel. +45 4911 1800 69749917

DK-3050 Humlebaek Fax +45 4911 1555

Denmark www.coloplast.com

Attachments