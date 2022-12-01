Innovative Designs Adds Board Member

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc (OTCQB: IVDN)has added Robert K. Adams to its Board of Directors. Mr. Adams graduated from Texas A&I University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.



Throughout his career, Mr. Adams has worked in various capacities. He began his career at the Lockheed Martin Corporation working on various projects for NASA. Mr. Adams then moved onto the Department of Defense as an electrical engineer at Kelly Air Force Base.

Mr. Adams was later recruited to head a cyber security development team for the Department of Defense. His team developed a system to safeguard the various Air Force networks.

Mr. Adams later established his own company, Planck Consulting, to support clients through the investigation of technical and scientific research, government policies and procedures, patent development and engineering concepts.

Mr. Adams commented “My investor relationship with IVDN began almost 14 years ago, and I am extremely proud to be asked to become part of the amazing IVDN management team.”

Innovative Designs CEO, Joseph Riccelli, stated, “Adding Mr. Adams to our Board of Directors strengthens the company’s ability to quickly solve any issues that may surface and allows us to move forward at a faster rate”.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com