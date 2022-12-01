23andMe Survey Shows Majority of People Less Stressed About Their Health During This Holiday Season

-14 percent of those surveyed say they’re stressed, compared to more than 47 percent in 2020

-Under 20 percent of those surveyed said COVID-19 would interfere with their traditional holiday plans; down from 62 percent in 2020

-However, most respondents still have some concern about their overall health, with 77 percent of those surveyed indicating they still feel some sort of negativity around their health

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today reported survey results on how US adults are feeling about their health this holiday season. According to the survey*, most people in the US report feeling less stressed or anxious about their health this year compared to earlier in the pandemic, and many have returned to their traditional holiday celebrations.

In this third holiday under the shadow of COVID-19, people appear to have adjusted to the new normal and are more optimistic about their health.

However, most people are still concerned about their overall health, with 77 percent of those surveyed indicating they still feel some sort of negativity around their health.

Other highlights from the survey include:

14% of those surveyed said they were more stressed this year compared to last, compared to more than 47% in 2020**

Similarly, only about 5% of those surveyed said they were more depressed this year compared to last year, compared to almost 32% in 2020

The percentage of respondents who feel less connected to friends and family dropped from 48% in 2020 to just 5% in 2022

Only about 17% of those surveyed said they would not be having a traditional holiday this year, compared to 62% in 2020

Almost 50% of the respondents who said they’re focused on their health also said they planned to make healthy lifestyle changes in the new year, with a focus on their diet and weight



Methodology

*This online survey was designed by 23andMe and conducted through SurveyMonkey® from November 8th-9th, 2022 among a national sample of 1,109 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this time period have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

**23andMe commissioned a similar survey in 2020 .

