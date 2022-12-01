SECIL Announces the Addition of Janet Decosta, a Premier Litigation Attorney, as a Partner in Its Washington, DC Office

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECIL Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Janet DeCosta has joined the firm as a partner. Prior to joining SECIL, Janet had a distinguished career as a federal prosecutor, an SEC trial counsel, and a litigator in private practice with her own firm; she brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to SECIL. She has represented clients in over 100 FINRA arbitrations and mediations and has appeared before most of the Washington, D.C. area state and federal courts, as well as before numerous courts throughout the country. Janet also has represented broker-dealers, brokers, investors, financial advisors, and firms in more than 50 SEC and FINRA regulatory investigations and litigation in a myriad of settings. She regularly handles cases involving transitions and terminations of financial advisors, both from the firm and individual financial advisor perspective. Janet also has served as primary outside counsel to a registered broker-dealer for 25 years.

Lionel André, SECIL's chair, noted: "Janet is well-known in the D.C. bar and is a respected colleague for many of us who practice in the securities field. Her track record is second to none and we look forward to introducing Janet to our clients." Ms. DeCosta said: "I'm looking forward to working more closely with my colleagues at SECIL to expand the firm's work on behalf of financial advisors and firms in FINRA arbitrations and mediations."

SECIL is an acronym for Securities Enforcement Compliance Investigation & Litigation. As a premier boutique litigation firm, SECIL regularly represents clients in high-stakes litigation for individuals and companies and in investigations involving the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm also takes on—and wins—cases against large, global law firms. SECIL leverages modern technology to obtain successful, cost-effective results for its clients without needing the regiments of lawyers employed by many larger firms. SECIL is based in Washington, D.C., but handles matters for clients in courts across the country. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit www.secillaw.com.

