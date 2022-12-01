12/1/22: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2023.



Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said, "Our focused network strategy and our consistently disciplined approach continue to put our Board in a position to execute on our dividend payout to shareholders."

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $8.1 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

