Global Murumuru Butter Market Is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global murumuru butter market was estimated at $802 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $802 million Market Size in 2031 $1.8 Billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Nature, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in number of consumers that are addicted to cosmetics Restraints Stringent govrnment regulations against certain murumuru butter based products that create face obligations Opportunities Growing investment on social media platforms

Covid-19 scenario-



· Several lockdown restrictions during the pandemic gave way to the closure of retail stores and the cosmetic stores in hypermarkets and supermarkets, which impacted the global murumuru butter market negatively.

· However, as the brands expanded their online presence and resumed their business activities by the end of 2021, the market for murumuru butter market also got back on track.

The global murumuru butter market is analyzed across nature, end-user, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By nature, the conventional segment held nearly 90% of the global murumuru butter market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The organic segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period.



By end-user, the skin care segment garnered more than two-fifths of the global murumuru butter market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The hair care segment, simultaneosuly, would project the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period.



By distribution channel, the B2B segment held more than three-fifths of the global murumuru butter market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The B2C segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly one-third of the global murumuru butter market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global murumuru butter market report include jarchem industries, Inc., Liberty Natural Products, Caribbean Natural Products Inc, H.F.Ed. Meyer GmbH & Co. KG, O&3 Limited, LUSH RETAIL LIMITED, NSI Group, LLC, BERACA INGREDIENTS NATURAIS SA, Vigon International, Inc, and Hallstar Company.



These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

