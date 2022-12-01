Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, as well as news and advanced market data on CVG, is available on Channelchek.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for the customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Contact Information:

Sarah Littlefield

PR Specialist

sarah.littlefield@cvgrp.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.