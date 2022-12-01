Global Portable Medical Devices Market to Hit US$97 Bn Mark Through 2027 End | Fairfield Market Research Spots Opportunity in Diagnostics and Monitoring

London, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater emphasis on enhanced patient experience, and growing effort of medical facilities to improve accessibility of advanced medical equipment collectively account for impressive revenue growth of portable medical devices market. A newly published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests that with spiraling global demand for continuous patient monitoring, and growing prominence of remote patient monitoring systems will fuel market growth to a large extent. Up from an estimation revenue worth US$57.3 Bn in 2022, global portable medical devices market is foreseen to approach the valuation of US$97 Bn toward the end of 2027.

Although increasing market fragmentation, growing medical device miniaturization, and intensifying competition over pricing continue to restrict the pace of market growth, the report spots ample opportunities for portable medical devices market participants across facilities like home care centers, hospice centers, and elderly care homes. A continuous stream of revenue generation opportunities also exists in the consistently climbing rate of hospitalization.

Key Research Insights

Global portable medical devices market value is poised for 9.2% growth between 2022 and 2027

Diagnostics and monitoring continue to represent the dominant segment in portable medical devices market with an estimated market share of 44% by 2027

An approximately US$9.8 Bn market of Asia Pacific awaits fastest growth pace through 2027, possibly reaching 19.8 Bn





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Global COVID-19 pandemic has brought continuous monitoring and diagnostics in the limelight, in turn influencing the sales of portable medical devices worldwide. Diagnostics and monitoring will remain the top performing segment of portable medical devices market. The segment currently accounts for more than US$25 Bn in revenue and by the end of 2027, this category is likely to account for an approximate revenue share of 44% in the market. Moreover, by application-wise analysis, the report reveals dominance of cardiology, further followed by gynecology, and neurology.

Key Report Highlights

The proliferating trend of home healthcare, continuous monitoring, and remote patient monitoring are collectively providing a favourable environment for market growth

The rise of intelligent portable medical devices is playing out as a major booster to revenue growth of portable medical devices market

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America, the leading region, will most likely account for revenue of more than US$36 Bn in the market by 2027. Asia Pacific has been anticipated to showcase phenomenal growth in market attractiveness despite continued dominance of North America, and Europe. The report indicates nearly 10.4% growth for Asia Pacific’s portable medical devices market through the end of 2027 and attributes the same to the briskly advancing medical industry, and rising affordability of premium medical products across the region. Improved healthcare expenditure of governments will also act as a major catalyst for expansion of portable medical devices market in Asia Pacific, especially China, India, and a few others that are in the bandwagon of medical tourism. Opportunities will further arise, says the report, as the region witnesses emergence of high-potential demographics that are untapped yet and can afford high-value medical products. Competitive pricing remains the epicentre of strategic developments by brands across the region, which is also expected to drive the portable medical devices market here.

Key Market Players

The global portable medical devices market report covers some of the leading players steering competition landscape. Omron, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Roche Diagnostics, Shimadzu, and Canon are some of the significant players that have subject to thorough strategic analysis and profiling in the report.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2027 Market Size in 2022 US$57.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$96.9 Bn CAGR 9.2% Key Players Omron, Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Roche Diagnostics, Shimadzu, Canon

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutic

Surgical

Others

Application Type

Cardiology

Gynaecology

Orthopaedics

Neurology

Others

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Medtronic Plc

Omron

Canon

Shimadzu

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Others

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

