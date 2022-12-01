Leading Entertainment Attorney Toni Lupo Joins First Responders Children’s Foundation Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responder’s Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is pleased to announce that Walt Disney Company attorney Toni Lupo has joined its board of directors.



Ms. Lupo serves as Principal Counsel at Hulu, a Disney entity, where she provides legal counsel in connection with content distribution agreements for Hulu + Live TV and premium add-on services. She has been named by Super Lawyers Magazine as a “Rising Star” and The Best Lawyers in America as both “Ones to Watch” in the Entertainment and Sports Law category and “Women in The Law: Ones to Watch” the past two years in a row. Prior to joining Hulu/TWDC, Toni worked as a senior attorney in a premier global practice group where she provided transactional counsel to clients across the media and entertainment industry (including, without limitation, television networks, streaming services, sports teams, video and mobile game developers and software companies).

“Toni Lupo is a brilliant entertainment lawyer with a passion for serving her community and broader civic interests, including her powerful advocacy for corporate diversity, equality, equity and inclusion practices,'' said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “First Responders Children’s Foundation is proud and grateful to add Toni to its Board of Directors, which will benefit enormously from her commitment to supporting first responders and their families.”

“A community is only as strong as those who actively participate in it,” Ms. Lupo said. “First responders put themselves on the line to protect the communities in which they serve every day. It is my honor and privilege to join this esteemed board of directors for the First Responders Children's Foundation so that we may better serve their families and give back to those who have given so much for us.”

“I'm delighted to welcome Toni Lupo to the Board of First Responders Children’s Foundation. I worked with Toni at Greenberg Traurig, where she distinguished herself as an outstanding lawyer, and recently received recognition in both Super Lawyer's Magazine and The Best Lawyers in America,” said Larry Levy, First Responders Children’s Foundation Board of Directors Vice Chair. “Toni has always been among the first to volunteer to help, including her work at the John A. Reisenbach Foundation, where she helped fund organizations that impact New York's most vulnerable communities. With Toni's recent move to the Walt Disney Company as the Principal Counsel for Hulu, she will be able to put her great talent, energy, and compassion to helping the First Responder Community.”

About First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and Community Engagement. FRCFwas founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. FRCF also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty.

Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

