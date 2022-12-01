Global Printing Toners Market Size To Grow USD 9.0 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 7%

New York, United States , Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Printing Toners Market Size to grow from USD 4.90 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The printing toner market has grown due to its growing use in industrial applications. In addition, these toners produce excellent printer output after use. Growing consumer preferences for printer toners are also predicted to boost the market over the forecast period.

The conventional toners segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global printing toners market is categorized into Conventional Toners and Chemical Toners. The conventional toners segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Due to its lower price when compared to toners made chemically, the conventional toner category has dominated the market. In addition, the prevalence of printers with heating mechanisms and fusers that work with standard toners will promote market expansion.

The polyester segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the raw material, the printing toner market is categorized into Polyester, Styrene-Acrylic, and Specialty Polymers. The polyester segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to its low molecular weight and widespread use in color toners, polyester holds a dominant position in the market and is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period. In addition, its usage is expanding due to its high durability, low-temperature fusing, homogeneous pigment dispersion, and quick charge ability.

Browse 71 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Printing Toners Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Conventional Toners and Chemical Toners), By Raw Materials (Polyester, Styrene-Acrylic and Specialty Polymers), By End-User (Printing and Stationary, Packaging, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Advertising and Branding, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programs.

With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The packaging segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the printing toner market is categorized into Printing and Stationary, Packaging, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Advertising and Branding, and Others. The packaging segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to increased retail and food and beverage sales and the increasing significance of packaging, this industry now controls the global market. Additionally, printing toners are necessary to print labels for various containers used to package goods such as food and beverage items, electronic gadgets, pharmaceuticals, fabrics, and tablet packaging.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Printing Toners Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to the rise of large-scale printing applications such as banners, catalogs, user manuals, and brochures. However, it is anticipated that increasing industrialization and infrastructure improvements will promote the use of printer toners in this region.

Recent Key Developments:

In 2022, Under its CXDI brand of DR series, Canon Inc. introduced the CXDI-Pro and CXDI-Elite series.

April 2022, saw the introduction of gold and silver metallic toners by Xeikon for the Cheetah 2.0 Series, giving printers and converters a competitive advantage and offering companies the chance to add value. This significant advancement in digital foiling is the result of Xeikon's innovation strategy, which emphasizes the creation of more long-lasting, economical, and application-specific solutions.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Printing Toners Market include 3D Systems, Inc, Arkema, Stratasys Ltd, EOS GmbH, CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l., Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, DuPont, VEXMA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, PolyOne Corporation, 3Dnatives, Protofab, Jariwala Robotics Private Limited, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., BIOZOON GmbH, Wiiboox, Zmorph, ORD Solutions Inc, and PancakeBot LLC.

