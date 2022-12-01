Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of General Meeting

1 December 2022

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 1 December 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 29 November 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Total Withheld Resolution No.







No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1



4,531,717 282,173 216,531 5,030,421 24,086 90.1% 5.6% 4.3% 2



4,254,234 308,432 443,510 5,006,086 48,421 85.0% 6.1% 8.9%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism