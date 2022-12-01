Result of General Meeting

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of General Meeting
1 December 2022

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 1 December 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 29 November 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryAgainstTotalWithheld
Resolution No.



No. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. of
Votes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1

4,531,717282,173216,5315,030,42124,086
90.1%5.6%4.3%  
2

4,254,234308,432443,5105,006,08648,421
85.0%6.1%8.9%  

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism