Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of General Meeting
1 December 2022
At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 1 December 2022, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 29 November 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|4,531,717
|282,173
|216,531
|5,030,421
|24,086
|90.1%
|5.6%
|4.3%
|2
|4,254,234
|308,432
|443,510
|5,006,086
|48,421
|85.0%
|6.1%
|8.9%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism