CoinAgenda Caribbean Highlights Investors and Startups During Puerto Rico Blockchain Week featuring MegaMask and Big Watt Digital and Other Exciting Projects

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced the Opening Party kickoff for CoinAgenda Caribbean on Monday, December 5, which is also the first day of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week (PRBW). Crypto and blockchain enthusiasts flock to the island for PRBW where investors seek investment opportunities.



Startups and industry leaders who are looking to grow their networks will gather at CoinAgenda, the target conference to attend during the week. Tickets are available on CoinAgenda’s event page and provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties.

As industry events expand, CoinAgenda remains the longest running crypto conference focused on growing and expanding blockchain and web3 through investments and quality networking. The development of blockchain technology is dependent on capital, and CoinAgenda is a hub where these relationships between startups and investors are built in person. Although the virtual and digital connection has become the norm, in person events, especially a multi-day conference like CoinAgenda, have the potential to ignite and expedite these relationships leading to new business deals.

“In our industry, a decade has occurred in the last 24 months. Blockchain is now facing internal and external challenges and it is my strong belief that true innovation is the only path to solve both challenges at the same time,” said Ken DiCross, Founder of MegaMask, a platinum sponsor at CoinAgenda. “CoinAgenda has been a leading blockchain conference for exposure to the latest technology and partnership opportunities. I look forward to presenting the latest Wire Network innovations that solidify the foundation for the secure and decentralized world we are helping to build.”

MegaMask is a next generation universal wallet utilizing leading edge blockchain innovation. Megamask will leverage Wire Network's decentralized bridgeless interoperability integration UPAP (Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol), providing seamless support to all blockchain assets.



At CoinAgenda, sponsors, attendees and speakers have three days to network with each other and sponsors have the opportunity to target attendees on multiple days, bringing more exposure to their companies. As the industry continues to grow and more events exist, attendees can get the most out of their experience by evaluating their goals and making sure a conference aligns with that.



The final day of CoinAgenda includes the BitAngels startup competition where a mix of companies will pitch in a demo day environment for an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by popular vote of the judges, one winner will be announced who will receive a free ticket to CoinAgenda 2023 and a marketing package (total value is $13,000). All investors and conference attendees are invited to attend BitAngels.

“Through every cycle, the winners are determined by their ability to navigate and take advantage of opportunities. To navigate successfully, companies need knowledge, alliances, and quality people. We believe we gain access to these necessities and more at CoinAgenda,” said Jeremy Nichele, Founder of Big Watt Digital. Big Watt Digital aims to be one of the fastest growing ESG Crypto Mining Companies in the entire industry and prioritizes environmental, social and governance factors in the company’s investment and scaling criteria.

CoinAgenda and BitAngels are both committed to expanding the blockchain ecosystem by engaging startup founders, investors and entrepreneurs. As the longest running conference in blockchain, CoinAgenda has been the launchpad for numerous successful companies.



Tickets for this year’s event will be available until the conference ends on Dec 7. Purchasing in advance online is recommended. To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean visit https://bit.ly/3OBcUT6. To view the full schedule visit https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022-schedule/.

