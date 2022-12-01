Breast Cancer Canada announces $500K in new grant funding

SARNIA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Cancer Canada today announced a call for proposals for their 2023 Precision Oncology Research Grants which will award $500,000 in new funding for breast cancer research projects. The submission period begins today, December 1, and will remain open until December 23, 2022.



Thanks to the generous support of Breast Cancer Canada donors through 2022, the organization has increased their new grants funding for the year ahead by $150,000 for their second annual call for proposals. The organization granted $350,000 in new funding to precision oncology projects across Canada in 2022, many of which are continuing into the new year.



"With several Canadian organizations having to reduce funding for breast cancer research, we are proud to continue elevating precision oncology research projects that will have direct impact on patients," said Shaniah Leduc, Chair of Breast Cancer Canada. “We know because of research there are more than 50 types of breast cancer. Precision oncology research allows us to more accurately diagnose breast cancer and design treatment plans targeted to the patient's specific type of breast cancer. The goal is to match the right treatment, to the right person, at the right time.”

Breast Cancer Canada’s Scientific Advisory Committee is leading the selection process and is committed to listening to breast cancer patients. All funded project teams are required to include a breast cancer patient advocate or a local breast cancer advocacy group as part of their research.

The selected projects will focus on precision oncology that deliver individualized treatment models and accelerate the transition from standard approaches for breast cancer treatment, to the new age of personalized medicine. The projects will surround four divisions of precision oncology research: basic science, screening and detection, personalized treatment, and patient reported outcomes. All projects must also include an artificial intelligence (AI) component.

"We are incredibly grateful to our donors, partners and volunteers for the unwavering support throughout 2022. As our donations increase, so does the number of projects we can fund. Together, we are saving lives through breast cancer research" said Kimberly Carson, CEO, Breast Cancer Canada.”

Canadian scientists and researchers are invited to submit an application for precision oncology breast cancer research projects by December 23, 2022. For more information and to apply, please visit breastcancerprogress.ca.

Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada (BCC) is a national, registered charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. BCC raises money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. For more information, please visit breastcancerprogress.ca.

