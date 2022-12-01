Espresso Company Launches Stone Espresso, New Home Machine Set to Reinvent the Coffee Space

SYDNEY, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Espresso Company, supplier of the best coffee machines Australia-wide, Stone Espresso embodies what the world wants: efficiency, sustainability and great coffee. With a tiny footprint, the sleek espresso machines can be personalised to suit any space to create a gourmet coffee bar from the comfort of one's own kitchen.

Espresso Company explains one of the greatest features of the Stone Espresso machine is the super-fast ignition time. Ready in just 10 minutes, home brewers can get their morning coffee brewing quickly. A single-group, single-boiler machine, the group head remains at a stable temperature and a newly designed heat exchange system delivers a dry steam for beautifully textured milk.

Crafted by Italian artisans, the coffee machines can be customised with a choice of six colours for the side plates. The slabs are available in different metal and wood styles, with matching steam and group knobs and portafilter handles. Espresso Company says replacing the slabs is also fast and easy, allowing customers to change the appearance of their machine when they want to.

With a small footprint for optimal bench space, Stone Espresso machines are also 100% recyclable, including packaging, says Espresso Company. Built using all-metal internal components, the machines have been crafted with longevity and performance in mind.

For more than 20 years, Espresso Company has been proudly delivering some of the world's premier coffee equipment brands to both the Australian hospitality industry and home enthusiasts. The carefully curated product offering ensures Espresso Company can cater to everyone, whether they are a professional barista, café owner or want to enjoy convenient, quality coffee at home using the best home coffee machine.

To discover more about the Stone range and find the espresso machines in store, contact Espresso Company.

Contact Information:

Espresso Company

Marketing Manager

info@espressocompany.com.au

1300 326 326



Related Images











Image 1: Espresso Company





Espresso Company









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment