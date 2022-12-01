District Heating Market Size to Worth Around US$ 295.35 BN by 2030

Tokyo, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global district heating market size was estimated at US$ 190.17 billion in 2022. The heat networks or tele-heating are other names for district heating. District heating is a type of distribution system that uses insulated pipes to distribute heat generated in a central place. The residential and commercial heating are both served by district heating. District heating is most commonly utilized for space and water heating. The required heat is usually provided by a cogeneration plant that burns fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps, and central solar heating are also employed in some circumstances. District heating has a number of advantages over localized boilers, the most important of which is that it has higher efficiency and better pollution management.



In many countries around the world, district heating vendors are focusing on expanding investment to construct smart cities. They are concentrating their efforts on high-capacity heating boilers, which are more cost-effective and emit less pollutants than individual heating systems, even if they employ fossil fuels. If smart cities use solar, geothermal, and biomass energy sources, heat distribution networks could help them save electricity. The market will grow much faster if these approaches are used. One of the most difficult aspects of the district heating industry is transporting heat without loss from the source to the end customers. Heat pipes conveying heat must be appropriately insulated and strong while being transported; else, heat will be lost.

Regional Snapshot

Europe is the largest segment for district heating market in terms of region. The increasing usage of sustainable technology is expected to significantly increase the growth of market in the region. The district heating market demand will be boosted by rising investments in the growth of manufacturing facilities.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the district heating market. This is due to expanding urbanization and demand for energy efficient and cost-effective heating solutions in this region.

Report Highlights

Based on the heat source, the renewable segment is the fastest growing segment in the global district heating market. The concerns can be traced back to the shift in power generation from fossil fuels to renewables, which is being driven by environmental concerns.





Based on the plant type, the combined heat and power (CHP) segment is the fastest growing segment in the global district heating market. This is attributed to its high sustainability, high efficiency, and cost-effective nature.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 190.71 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 295.35 Billion CAGR 5.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Shinryo Corporation, Ramboll, Danfoss Group, E. on Energy Services, FVB Energy Inc., Dall Energy, Statkraft, Kelvion, NRG Energy, NextGen Heating and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for district heating systems

The urbanization is exploding all over the world, driving up energy demand at an exponential rate. The global population is also growing and people are relocating from rural areas to urban regions in large numbers, resulting in an increase in projects in diverse sectors. As a result, the demand for district heating networks has grown rapidly. Thus, this factor is driving the growth of the district heating market.

Restraints

High initial costs

The installation of district heating systems necessitates a significant huge financial contribution due to the high cost of constructing a secure transmission and distribution network. The insulated pipelines and their deep underground installation are costly, which is a big deterrent to investors. In addition, the district heating market’s growth may be hampered by a lack of essential infrastructure and the wide accessibility to other cost-effective space and water heating solutions.

Opportunities

Rising government initiatives

Globally, energy consumption is rising, and governments are attempting to find sustainable solutions. The district heating is seen as the most cost effective alternative since it can handle a variety of input sources and produces energy efficiently while emitting fewer carbon emissions. Several governments have contributed large sums of money to enhance their country’s district heating market. Thus, rising government initiatives is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the district heating market.

Challenges

High cost of infrastructure

A district heating system consists of a heat producing unit, which consists of a boiler that runs on gas or oil; a distribution network of well insulated pipes for delivering heat to end users; and auxiliary equipment such as heat exchangers and heat sensors. In comparison to individual heating supply choices, the district heating systems necessitate a significant amount of infrastructure expenditure. Thus, this is a major challenge for the expansion of the district heating market.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Heat Source

Coal

Natural Gas

Renewables

Oil & Petroleum Products

Others





By Plant Type

Boiler

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Heat Exchangers

Heat Meter

Others





By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

MEA





