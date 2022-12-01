Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13734720

The replay will be accessible through March 9, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com



