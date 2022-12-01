ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Form a Strategic Partnership

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications. A signing ceremony was held at ROHM’s headquarters in Kyoto to commemorate the occasion. Under this agreement, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to innovate and improve the performance of SiC power devices and develop higher performing, more efficient and reliable SiC solutions for new energy vehicles.

The first step involves supplying onboard power modules that leverage the combined technologies to several major automakers for use in electric vehicle powertrains. Going forward, both ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor will contribute to technological innovation in the automotive sector by accelerating the development of innovative power solutions centered on SiC.

Weiwei He, General Manager of Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Ltd.

"Amid the undergoing technological revolution of new energy vehicles, the emergence of SiC power devices stands out as the key to improving electric drive efficiency. BASiC Semiconductor's early involvement in the automotive SiC power module business has led to breakthroughs in both product and market development. We are honored to work with ROHM, an internationally renowned semiconductor manufacturer, to develop high performance, high reliability automotive SiC power devices that meet customer needs and contribute to innovation in electric vehicle technology while reducing CO 2 emissions.”

Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of ROHM Co., Ltd.

“We are extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with BASiC Semiconductor to provide competitive SiC solutions for the new energy vehicle market. ROHM has long been working towards achieving a decarbonized society through advanced electronics technologies. As the role of semiconductors in the automotive market continues to grow, ROHM will strive to manufacture high quality products that can lead to the creation of a safe, secure, environmentally friendly society.”

About Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Ltd.

Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Ltd., a leading company in China’s next-generation power semiconductor industry, is engaged in R&D in a variety of fields, from SiC power device materials manufacturing, chip design and production expertise to packaging, testing, and drive applications using advanced SiC core technologies. Currently headquartered in Shenzhen, the company has established a domestic and overseas dual-circulation supply chain system comprised of a multi-region integrated layout that includes Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuxi, and Nagoya.

BASiC Semiconductor has shipped more than 20 million SiC power devices to over 600 customers around the globe in a wide variety of applications, including electric vehicles, solar power generation, energy storage systems, telecom power supplies, servers, charging stations, and consumer electronics. Please visit BASiC Semiconductor’s website for more information: www.basicsemi.com

About ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958 (Showa 33). From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. The company’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow ROHM to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: www.rohm.com

