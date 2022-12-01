Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 December 30, 2022 December 15, 2022



































Series D 0.40314 December 29, 2022 Series E 0.198938 December 30, 2022 Series F 0.34144 December 29, 2022 Series G 0.185125 December 30, 2022 Series H 0.36637 December 29, 2022 Series I 0.207938 December 30, 2022 Series J 0.38444 December 29, 2022 Series K 0.315313 December 30, 2022 Series M 0.312688 December 30, 2022



Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 30, 2022 to March 30, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.81576 7.28299 0.45394 Series F 1.56894 6.29299 0.39223 Series H 1.66866 6.69299 0.41717 Series J 1.74096 6.98299 0.43524



