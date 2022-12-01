Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

| Source: Fairfax Financial Holdings Fairfax Financial Holdings

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313December 30, 2022December 15, 2022

















Series D0.40314December 29, 2022
Series E0.198938December 30, 2022
Series F0.34144December 29, 2022
Series G0.185125December 30, 2022
Series H0.36637December 29, 2022
Series I0.207938December 30, 2022
Series J0.38444December 29, 2022
Series K0.315313December 30, 2022
Series M0.312688December 30, 2022


Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 30, 2022 to March 30, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D1.815767.282990.45394
Series F1.568946.292990.39223
Series H1.668666.692990.41717
Series J1.740966.982990.43524


Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941
  