Legendary Cast Headlining First of Its Kind Interactive Franchise Building Fan Experience With Carbon Neutral Web3 Project 'The Avenging Justice Omniverse'

DETROIT, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally gathered for an animated spec-pilot, Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, Ice-T, Tom Kenny, Grey DeLisle, Jim Cummings and over 20 other iconic industry voices join creator Ian Bensman on a journey into an Omniverse of new and uncharted storytelling potential. The project will give fans have an active hand in the development of various show concepts from conception to completion in the hopes of placing them across potential networks and streaming platforms. The first of which is the aforementioned Spec-Pilot, an animated sketch comedy currently titled, "Avenging Justice".

THE AVENGING JUSTICE OMNIVERSE is comprised of parody versions and satirical takes on your favorite cartoons, superheroes, comic books, and infamous Canadians. The environmentally conscious project hopes to be equal parts multi-media storytelling experience, comic con VIP pass, and charity drive. The first set of limited edition digital memberships, known as "AJ Variants" will be available upon launch at AJomniverse.com.

"Towards the end of development on the spec-pilot, I was introduced to the Web3. This of course led me to NFTs. My initial excitement was subdued after learning about a myriad of negative factors, such as environmental impact. What's the point of creating fictional worlds if you're destroying our very non-fictional one?" said creator Ian Bensman. "That in mind, we crafted The AJO to be something we could be proud to stand behind as well as something that we ourselves would want. I truly believe in the creative potential of web3 and its ability to open new avenues of storytelling and interactivity."

Fans of the AJO's legendary cast will be able to get their limited edition, digital, membership cards, unlocking unrivaled online and real world experiences. AVENGING JUSTICE OMNIVERSE members gain access to token-gated test screenings, focus groups, watch parties, entry to unique Discord channels, meet-and-greets with cast, exclusive AVENGING JUSTICE OMNIVERSE merchandise, as well as unique voting abilities. Only 10,000 "AJ Variant" memberships will be available at launch. The rest will release through various giveaways, contests, and dutch auctions that are timed to coincide with the progression of an overarching story in the AVENGING JUSTICE OMNIVERSE. Each "AJ Variant" will be randomly generated from a set of 40 characters, all with their own set of attributes, Omniversal Designations, and varying rarity.

The AJO's first project, "Avenging Justice", features the voices of Rob Paulsen ("Animaniacs"), Maurice LaMarche ("Futurama"), Eric Bauza ("Looney Tunes"), Steve Blum ("Cowboy Bebop"), Tom Kenny ("SpongeBob"), Ice- T ("Law & Order:SVU"), Vanessa Marshall, ("Star Wars: Rebels"), Carlos Alazraqui ("Reno 911"), Khary Payton ("Teen Titans GO!"), Jim Cummings ("Winnie the Pooh"), Jess Harnell ("Animaniacs") and more! Currently in post production, creator Ian Bensman hopes to have fans in the AJO help craft the best possible show with the goal finding it a home to air. Follow @AJomniverse on Twitter and Instagram for exciting updates on all things Avenging Justice!

