Bunker Hill Provides November 2022 Project Restart Update

Abatement of maintenance shop complete, demolition to prepare for new mill building underway

Commitment made to new Bunker Hill pre-engineered mill building design and vendor

Underground decline advances to within 300 feet of breakthrough to 6-Level

Preparation for Wardner Power upgrade advanced with pole locations surveyed, cable corridor cleared, transformers set and air switch and electrical ancillaries received on site

CEO Sam Ash and CFO David Wiens to host interactive 6ix investor event, Tuesday December 6 at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT. Investors are invited to register at: [LINK]

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during the month of November 2022.



Sam Ash, CEO stated: “With the Pend Oreille demobilization complete, our full focus in November was at Bunker Hill, with excellent progress made above and below ground. We are excited about declaring three major milestones in the near future: full demolition of the maintenance shop in preparation for mill construction, the safe and successful breakthrough to the 6-Level, and the purchase of the ball mill that is capable of increasing production throughput levels to 2,100 tons per day, subject to future detailed mine planning and engineering.”

DEMOLITION ACTIVITIES IN PREPARATION FOR MILL CONSTRUCTION

After successful demolition activities at Pend Oreille, the team’s focus switched to preparation for the demolition of the maintenance shop on site at Bunker Hill. As reported in the Company’s news release of November 3, 2022, the Company selected Rivers Edge Environmental Services, a fully licensed remediation, excavation and demolition company headquartered in Washington State, USA for this work. Activity in November began with the abatement phase that included removal, after necessary permits were first procured, of the roofing and side shingles of the structure, in accordance with hazardous assessment protocols. After successful completion of this work the windows were removed from the structure, allowing general demolition to commence at the end of November. Full building demolition is expected by the end of 2022. Thereafter, focus will switch to removal of the historic concrete base in preparation for more substantial foundations to support mill construction. The full demolition scope also includes removal of a pre-existing retaining wall and some earthworks.





Demolition of the maintenance shop in preparation for mill construction is now fully underway

COMMITMENT TO NEW BUNKER HILL MILL BUILDING AND FINALIZATION OF DESIGN

After evaluating multiple options, the Bunker Hill team has committed to a final design for a Pre-Engineered Metal Building (the “PEMB”) to house the mill, once constructed. The design is bespoke for the finalized equipment arrangement, is fully compliant with all building and environmental codes and regulations, and will house a full-length overhead crane that is compatible with planned equipment mezzanine levels. The timing of the commitment aligns fully with the planned project restart timeline and represents a key long-lead item.

Concurrent with the PEMB focus, the project team has significantly advanced engineering on a concentrate load-out building, has selected a vendor for the ore silo structure, and has progressed conveyor and crusher designs.





Bunker Hill has committed to its PEMB of choice

UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT NEARING BREAKTHROUGH TO 6 LEVEL

As part of the restart plan the 1,800-foot decline from the 5-Level (the highest accessible level of the mine) to the 6-Level is nearing completion, with less than 300 feet remaining. Breakthrough is anticipated at approximately the end of 2022, at which point the focus of underground activities will switch to rehabilitation of the pre-existing decline from the 6-Level to the 8-Level. During November, the ventilation drift adjoining this decline was advanced to support the long-term ventilation plan and adjustments were made to the existing ventilation plan to ensure optimal conditions are maintained through to breakthrough.





The decline from 5 Level to 6 Level has less than 300 feet remaining

WARDNER POWER UPGRADE

At the Wardner area, which serves as the above-ground base for mining operations, ongoing activities include preparation for a significant power upgrade which will reduce dependence on diesel generators and enable access to lower-cost, reliable green power. During the course of November, activities included clearing a corridor across the Bunker Hill property for cables, setting a transformer, surveying pole locations and inspecting and auditing equipment that arrived on site including the air switch and pole ancillaries. The power upgrade will include support from Avista to upgrade the external supply capacity and is planned for completion in early 2023.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent “qualified person” as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

