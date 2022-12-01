ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Orientation to Child Care: Roles and Responsibilities for Teachers

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI680A: Orientation to Child Care: Roles and Responsibilities for Teachers as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users December 1-31, 2022.

Early childhood education professionals must wear many hats. ECE providers are caregivers as well as teachers. They are a guide, a friend, a counselor, and a manager. Each day has certain routines, but providers will also step into different roles and face new challenges on a daily basis. This course offers a general foundation of the background knowledge, practices, and procedures common in the early childhood environment. Each child care setting is different, and laws and regulations vary from state to state. Employers or a state agencies should provide their own detailed orientation in addition to this course.

Upon successful completion of this course, a student should be able to identify five or more roles a preschool teacher fulfills, name three ways to prevent and reduce injuries in the classroom, name three appropriate guidance techniques, learn how to communicate clearly and professionally with parents and other caregivers, and describe ways to create an engaging developmentally appropriate environment that encourages learning through play.

"One important purpose of this course is to help students identify areas where they know they will need additional training," says Maria C. Taylor, President of CCEI. "For example, ECE providers may have plenty of experience handling and caring for infants, but they may need extra training to become familiar with designing a developmentally appropriate learning environment."

CCEI680A: Orientation to Child Care: Roles and Responsibilities for Teachers is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

