Chris Spohn named President of University of Silicon Valley

San Jose, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the University of Silicon Valley is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Spohn as President of the institution. Spohn has over 20 years of executive leadership experience in higher education and has a reputation for outstanding communication and operational execution in the creative-technology space.

For more than two decades, Spohn has consistently demonstrated the unique ability to grow both large and mid-size institutions through creating alignment and focus across all stakeholders for a superior student experience. This approach and his personal philosophy of return on relationships (ROR) is ideal for USV.

Recently, Spohn served as President of the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design where he helped re-launch the college brand that allowed for significant student growth in both the on-ground and online modalities.



“Chris Spohn is uniquely positioned to lead University of Silicon Valley into the future of innovation within higher education. His expertise in creative art universities and his passionate vision for the future of this institution will transform USV into a world class leader in gaming, animation, audio, computer science, and creative media education,” said Board Chair Scott McKinley.

“The ability to apply innovative approaches in today’s higher education climate will be critical in helping the University of Silicon Valley achieve its strategic goals,” Mr. Spohn said. “I am thrilled to work with the faculty, staff, and students of USV to foster an environment of deep learning in the world of creative media.”

Mr. Spohn holds a Master of Business Administration in Education Management from Ball State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Azusa Pacific University.

About University of Silicon Valley® (USV®)

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley — the global center of technological innovation — USV offers world-class, bleeding-edge programs and instruction in technology, animation, audio and video gaming, and is uniquely positioned to pair that learning with actual Silicon Valley professionals and tech companies to provide mentorships, hands-on learning engagements and networking opportunities. Named a 2022 “Best University” in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings, USV graduates complete certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs with the knowledge, experience and portfolios to launch/accelerate successful careers. This year marks the university’s 135th anniversary. Founded in 1887 as Cogswell Polytechnical College, USV, a four-year institution of higher education, is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit us online at usv.edu.

