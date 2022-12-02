Tornado Global Hydrovacs Announces Voting Results from AGM

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) announces the voting results arising from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today.



Voting Results

The shareholders re-elected five directors to the board at the meeting: Guy Nelson, James Chui, George Tai, Chuyu Wu and Robert Marshall.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Votes In Favour Guy Nelson 63,245,961 100% James Chui 63,245,961 99.98% George Tai 63,245,961 99.99% Chuyu Wu 63,245,961 99.98% Robert Marshall 63,245,961 99.78%

The 63 million proxies voted above represent approximately 48% of the total shares outstanding. Additionally, resolutions approving the following additional matters were passed at the meeting:

Appointing Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company: passed with 100% of votes cast in favour.

Approval of the Company’s Amended Stock Option Plan: passed with over 99.9% of votes cast in favour.

After the formal business portion of the meeting was completed, Mr. Brett Newton, President and Chief Executive Officer, gave a presentation about the Company. The presentation can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.tornadotrucks.com .

On October 3, 2022, the Company engaged The Howard Group to direct its capital market and corporate digital communication programs. The Company’s investors relation presentation can be viewed on The Howard Group’s website at www.howardgroupinc.com/tornado .

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of oilfield and utility professionals with over 1,100 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in the North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker, VP

The Howard Group Inc.

Phone: (403) 221-0915

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

