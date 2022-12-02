D-BOX partners with Trak Racer to combine haptic technology with high-quality chassis

English French

NUREMBERG, Germany and MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and Trak Racer, a high-quality manufacturer and reseller of gaming platforms, are pleased to announce a partnership to bring D-BOX’s high-fidelity haptic feedback to Trak Racer’s industry-renowned chassis. The value of the haptic components to be sold by D-BOX pursuant to this agreement is estimated at approximately $1.33 million CDN ($1 million USD). Allowing four degrees of freedom to this exclusive chassis, this partnership confirms D-BOX’s commitment to providing the best and most realistic haptic experience to sim racers around the world and further affirms its position and expertise in the field of haptics. The new Trak Racer chassis will be the first chassis equipped with five of D-BOX’s new G5 actuators and will be available in late 2023.

Trak Racer, who provides the Official Gaming Simulator of the Alpine F1 Team, has more than 12 years of experience creating products that live up to the highly competitive standards that customers demand. Through this partnership, D-BOX and Trak Racer will help one another to capitalize not only on the rapidly growing sim racing market, but also on the market of flight simulation, while providing users with an augmented experience that allows them to feel the most subtle details that you could normally only feel in a real car or plane such as bumps in the track or air pockets.

“Trak Racer is known for providing gamers and sim racers or pilots with platforms of the highest quality, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring our haptic technology to their global ecosystem,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “When you combine their international footprint and prominence in the industry with our expertise of having the only haptic system to be licensed by the FIA, there’s no telling how far we can go. This new partnership combines the know-how of two industry leaders in sim racing and flight simulation, and we’re confident it will make for a truly unique experience.”

"Deciding to partner with D-BOX was natural for us,” explained Matt Sten, CEO of Trak Racer. “Their unique combination of movements, vibrations and textures allows drivers to be perfectly tuned in to their vehicles. In sim racing, every second is crucial, and D-BOX’s haptic feedback can help drivers make back valuable seconds to conquer the track. We’re dedicated to bringing our customers the best value and experience possible, and our partnership with D-BOX just further proves that dedication.”

D-BOX and Trak Racer are currently present at the 2022 SimRacing Expo, taking place in Nuremberg, Germany from December 1st to 4th. You can find D-BOX at booth B7-8 and Trak Racer at booth B9.

ABOUT TRAK RACER

Since 2008, Trak Racer has been designing and pioneering high-end gaming platforms and accessories. Made from the highest quality materials that offer unsurpassed durability, Trak Racer confidently backs their quality through long-term warranties for their customers. From extensive research in both real-world motor-sports racing and game simulation, Trak Racer understands the importance of design, cutting-edge engineering and knowing what it takes to give you an edge over your competition. Highly compatible with all console and pc-based platforms, Trak Racer products support a vast array of game peripherals, ensuring that clients won’t be locked into a platform, and which allows for high levels of futureproofing.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

