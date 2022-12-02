Coveo Relevance Cloud™ Named Winner for Ecommerce Innovation by the UK Ecommerce Awards

MONTREAL and LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising within digital experiences, today announced that personalization-as-you-go, part of the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform, was awarded top honors by the UK Ecommerce Awards 2022 in the Ecommerce Innovation category. Additionally, Coveo customer Kurt Geiger , a leading London-based footwear and accessories retailer powered by creativity and kindness, won silver in the Fashion/Apparel or Footwear category for best ecommerce website. Award winners were announced at a gala held on November 17, 2022.



Personalization-as-you-go, a new capability available in the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform, was awarded the Ecommerce Innovation award for addressing one of the biggest challenges retailers face today. With 86% of ecommerce shopping sessions coming from anonymous users, this feature enables brands to deliver highly relevant and personalized query suggestions, product rankings, and product recommendations without the need for high volumes of data, pre-defined persona segments, or logged in user profiles.

Personalization-as-you-go solves this cold start issue not just for new or guest shoppers, but also for customers who use incognito or private browsing mode, return after several years, or clear their browser’s cache.

Kurt Geiger leverages Coveo’s innovative personalization technology, allowing the global brand to harness customer data through a forward-thinking approach using AI-led 1:1 personalization to deliver customer experiences that make every shopper journey feel authentic. The brand’s mission to create a kind, diverse, and inclusive fashion community has cultivated a loyal customer base extending across North America, Europe, China, Australia, and the Middle East.

Personalization has been a key component of Kurt Geiger’s digital strategy in driving customer loyalty, engagement, and lifetime value. The company focused on three key areas to achieve their goals:

Social proof: to optimize engaging experiences for all customers by letting shoppers know which products are “trending” in real-time, including for those coming from online influencers and social feeds.

Offer messages: to incentivize price sensitive shoppers to convert by creating an experience powered by the ecommerce team to dynamically change the discount percentage for products at any time.

Personalized product selection: to enable a more seamless visitor journey by deploying a “save size selection” experience – automatically pre-selecting a visitor’s filtered size within the same category and making it as easy as possible to purchase the product of interest.



“We’re honoured to be a winner in the UK Ecommerce Awards for our innovative AI-powered relevance platform. As brands face an unpredictable economy, rising inflation, changing customer behaviour, and other post-pandemic challenges, our goal is to empower them to leverage AI-based strategies to help improve profitability,” said Brian McGlynn, General Manager of Commerce at Coveo. ”We also couldn’t be happier that Kurt Geiger was recognized for their ecommerce initiatives as well. They’re a great example of a tech-savvy brand that understands the importance of personalization and its impact on engagement, the shopping experience, and driving customer loyalty. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

More information about the Coveo Relevance Cloud and personalization-as-you-go .

You’ll find additional information about the Kurt Geiger implementation here .

