Offshore Pipeline Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Crude Oil and Refined Products from Refineries and the Petroleum Industry Drives Growth

The offshore pipeline market is estimated to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2022 to USD 18.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for crude oil and refined products from refineries and the petroleum industry.

Greater than 24 inches diameter segment to be the largest and fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The offshore pipeline market, by diameter, is bifurcated into greater than 24 inches and below 24 inches. The greater than 24 inches segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of projects in oil and gas.

Gas product segment to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The offshore pipeline market, by product, is segmented into oil, gas, and refined products. The oil segment is expected to be the second-largest segment. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for crude oil from the petrochemical industry.

Transport line, by line type, is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The offshore pipeline market, by line type, is bifurcated into transport lines, export lines, and other lines. The other lines include gathering lines and flowlines. The transport line is expected to be the fastest-growing market followed by the export line during the forecast period. This dominance is because transport lines withstand high pressure and transport over long distances.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Americas - 35%, Europe- 26%, Asia Pacific - 25 %, Middle East - 8%, and Africa - 6 %

Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: <USD 500 million.

The Offshore pipeline market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the offshore pipeline market are Saipem (Italy), Subsea7 (UK), TechnipFMC (UK), McDermott (US), John Wood Group PLC (US), and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Installation Type

7 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Depth of Operation

8 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Diameter (USD Million - 2020, 2021, 2022-E, 2027-F)

9 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Products (USD Million - 2020, 2021, 2022-E, 2027-F)

10 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Line Type (USD Million - 2020, 2021, 2022-E, 2027-F)

11 Offshore Pipeline Market, by Region (Value (USD Million) & Volume (Km) - 2020, 2021, 2022-E, 2027-F)

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Atteris

Fugro

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

Mcdermott

Penspan

Petrofac

Saipem

Sapura Energy Berhad

Senaat

Subsea

Technip Fmc

Wood Group

