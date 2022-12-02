Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Growth In Demand For Precision Medicines Fuels Sector

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Analysis By Product & Services, By Circulating Biomarker, By End-User, By Application By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market in 2021 stood at US$1.28 billion, and is likely to reach US$3.93 billion by 2027. A liquid biopsy involves testing a sample of blood to see whether there are any cancer cells from a tumor that are circulating there or if there are any DNA fragments from tumor cells that are there. A liquid biopsy may be used to aid in the early detection of cancer.

The liquid biopsy has recently been driven by the rising incidence of cancer and the rising preference for fast, minimally invasive diagnostic testing. The liquid biopsy test is performed either on DNA isolated from tumor cells or on a blood sample to detect cancer cells existing in the blood stream. The government takes a number of steps to promote early cancer identification. The global liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Services: The market report has segmented the global liquid biopsy market into three segments on the basis of product & services: kits & reagents, platforms & instruments and services.

By Circulating Biomarker: Based on the circulating biomarker, the global liquid biopsy market has been divided into four segments: Circulating Tumor Cell, CT-DNA, Extracellular Vesicles, and Others.

By End User: The global liquid biopsy market has been classified into two segments based on the end user: Hospitals & Laboratories, and Government & Academic Research Centers.

By Application: On the basis of application, the market report has segmented the global liquid biopsy market into two segments: cancer, and non-cancer segments.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing Global Urbanization

Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

Growth In Demand For Precision Medicines

Myriad of Applications

Challenges

Need For More Clinical Trials

Standardized Pre-analytical Protocol And Assay Development And Regulatory Concerns

Market Trends

Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

Integration of Photonic Technology

New In Vitro Fertilization Technique For Embryos Testing

Key Players

Guardant Health

Angle PLC

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

MDxHealth SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID



6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8owwv