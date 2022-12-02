Growth: Organic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 16.45 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Organic Acid market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach $ 16.45 Billion by 2028 from $ 11.02 Billion in 2021.



Vantage Market Research completed a qualitative study titled Organic Acid Market with 122+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This organic acid market research report is a comprehensive synopsis of the study of the organic acid industry and its influence on the market environment. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out an analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. organic acid market report endows with data and statistics on the current state of the industry which directs companies and investors interested in this market. Furthermore, the report also displays data on key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

The Organic acids are frequently used in food processing as they provide wide advantage such as reduced antimicrobial activities, highly effective against fungi including yeast, etc. It also helps to control the dietary acidification and the pH level of the food processed. Dietary acidification with organic acid has contributed to environmental hygiene by preventing feed raw materials and compound feed from microbial and fungal deterioration. These are few factors that are promoting the growth of organic acid market.

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Acid Market:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill (US)

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd (China)

the Dow Chemical Company (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Myriant Corporation (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)



Market Overview:

Increasing R&D and Technology Innovations is Boosting the Organic Acid Market.

Organic acids are occurring in animal, plant, and microbial sources as they are widely distributed in nature. They contain one or more carboxylic acid groups, which may be covalently linked in groups such as amides, esters, and peptides. Production of organic acids on a large industrial scale is mainly confined to acids of microbial origin. Microbial production of organic acids is considered as a promising approach to obtain building block chemicals based on renewable carbon sources. The functional groups of organic acids can serve as excellent natural starting materials for the chemical industry in applications best suited to a sustainable industrial society. Production of organic acids from bioprocesses can be increased only if it is cost effective. Therefore, existing and even established processes need to be improved for higher yields and higher product concentrations. Genetic engineering and metabolic engineering of the producer microorganisms offer the means of strategic planning for such improvements along with the development of highly sophisticated cultivation techniques such as continuous culture and cell-recycle, or retention, techniques. It is expected, however, that it will increase in the forthcoming years as new markets arise from new biotechnological processes.

Organic Acid Disorders is the Major Restraining Factor the Organic Acid Market

The main purpose of organic acids is use as a preservative agent in food products and its application is to control the growth of spoilage and pathogenic bacteria. It also extends the shelf-life of food products without causing sensory changes. However, it is known that the concentrations of organic acids applied to obtain efficient antimicrobial activity in food should be higher than those used in laboratory media. Hence, this increase in concentrations could dramatically change the sensory quality (colour, odour, flavour, and taste) of food samples. Otherwise, the insufficiency or lack of antimicrobial/preservative effect of organic acids added to food products could depend not only on the concentration parameter. Another limit that could also be is the incompatibility between organic acids and other inoculated antimicrobial or preservative agents in food. These are some of the factors that are hampering the growth of organic acid market.

Segments Covered:

By Type

Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Fumaric Acid



By Application

Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial



By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America



Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Organic Acid Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Organic Acid Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of these technologies and rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities across the region. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives and offering of funds for research is also expected to support the regional growth of the market. Countries such as China, the India, and Japan are the key markets for organic acids. Increasing awareness and health benefits of organic acids is likely to flourish the sales of organic acids market in near future.

Recent Developments:

May 3, 2021 - Eastman Chemical acquires 3F Feed & Food. Eastman Chemical Co. has acquired 3F Feed & Food, a European leader specializing in the technical and commercial development of additives for animal feed and human food. Located in Spain, 3F’s business and assets are expected to strengthen and support continued global growth of Eastman’s animal nutrition business and will become part of its Additives & Functional Products segment.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11.02 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 16.45 Billion CAGR 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Cargill, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd, the Dow Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Myriant Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion N.V.

Blog: