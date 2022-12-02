Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Reduced Risk of Exceeding MRLs Boosts Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Treatment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Seed Treatment Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The seed treatment market was valued at $7,924.6 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.43% and reach $13,587.0 million by 2027. The growth in the global seed treatment market is expected to be driven by increasing seed and soil-borne diseases and the growing demand for treated seeds.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The seed treatment market is in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop treated seeds, biological seed treatment products, and seed pelleting techniques, which are expected to increase the demand for seed treatment in farming practices.

Increasing investments in the R&D of seed treatment is one of the major opportunities in the global seed treatment market. Moreover, the functions of seed treatment such as seed protection, seedling protection, and seed germination are attracting seed manufacturers, farmers, and animal feed producers.

Impact

With an increasing precision farming and a rise in seed-borne diseases creating the market opportunity for seed treatment manufacturers. As seed treatment saves the cost in farming practices and enhances seed germination, farmers are adopting seed treatment in their farming practices. Also, North America and Europe are adopting the Agriculture 4.0 revolution trend and increasing biological seed treatment products in farming practices. This creates better opportunities in North American and European markets.

Additionally, seed treatment products are used in various crop types including oilseeds, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. The growing demand for treated seeds furthermore drives the seed treatment market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application Technique

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

The global seed treatment market in the application technique segment is expected to be dominated by the seed coating application technique. All treated seeds are mass-produced and are used seed treatment products for seed coating application techniques commonly in developing counties.

Segmentation 2: by Crop Type

Oilseeds

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

The global seed treatment market in the crop type is expected to be dominated by cereals and grains crop type. The cereals and grains include rice, wheat, corn, sorghum, and barely. The growing demand of cereals & grains, and the rise in awareness of treated cereals & grains seeds further drive the seed treatment market in near future.

Segmentation 3: by Product Type

Chemical Seed Treatment

Non-Chemical Seed Treatment

Segmentation 4: by Formulation

Liquid Solution

Powder

Emulsion

Flowable Concentrate

Water Dispersible Powder for Slurry

Others

Segmentation 5: by Function

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

South America - Brazil, Argentina, Rest-of-South America

Middle East and Africa - South Africa, Middle East, Kenya, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the seed treatment market:

Increased Usage of Commercial Seeds

Growing Demand for Coated Organic Seeds

Reduced Risk of Exceeding MRLs

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations

Lower Shelf Life and High Maintenance

Key Market Players

Company Type 1: Public Company

ADAMA

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Croda International Plc

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta

UPL

Company Type 2: Private Company

Agrauxine

BioWorks

Company Type 3: Start-up Company

Andes

SilviBio

SeedEFE

Inari Agriculture Inc

Ad Terram

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8657.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13587 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z1gzv

Attachment