NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Closing of Rights Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) today announced the closing of the rights offering previously announced on October 31, 2022 (the “Offering”). The Company will issue 2,149,180 common shares at a price of $0.18 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,852.40.



The proceeds will be used to support the working capital requirements to commence SFD® surveys and for the related general and administrative costs required to transform the existing pipeline of opportunities into firm contracts.

1,543,148 shares were issued in the basic subscription. A total of 606,032 shares were applied for under the additional subscription provision. A total of 2,149,180 shares were issued collectively under the basic and additional subscription provisions. There was no standby commitment agreement.

As a result of the completion of the Offering, a total of 67,776,293 common shares of NXT are now issued and outstanding.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

