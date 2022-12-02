Global Automotive Clutch Plate Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner, Valeo, Eaton, FCC, Clutch Auto, Schaeffler, EXEDY, NSK, & Aisin Seiki

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Clutch Plate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Type, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive clutch plate market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing automotive industry and continuous advancements in clutch technology.



An automotive clutch is a mechanical device that transfers energy from the engine and is essential in shifting gears in a vehicle. It is used to keep the driver's driving smooth by preventing the formation of friction between gears. Using a gearbox, the automotive clutch engages and disengages the engine at various speeds.

The automotive clutch includes the flywheel, clutch disc, pilot bushing, crankshaft, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate. Clutches are used in both automatic and manual transmission vehicles. An automatic transmission vehicle has multiple clutches, whereas a manual transmission vehicle has a single clutch.



Increasing consumer spending power is leading to a shift in consumer preference for private vehicle ownership, which is driving global automobile sales. Besides, increased demand for continuous improvement in automobiles through high-end investments in R&D activities is expected to boost vehicle sales. The shift in demand for vehicles from manual to semi-automatic to automatic transmission vehicles for improved driving experience is propelling the global automotive clutch plate market forward.



Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and improved road infrastructure are propelling the global logistics industry forward. Booming e-commerce industry and expansion of construction, mining, and other significant sectors are contributing to the high demand for commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles are selling in record numbers around the world to meet rising consumer demand.

The introduction of advanced and high-performance vehicles and the rapid shift toward automatic transmission vehicles are expected to drive the global automotive clutch plate market over the next five years. Furthermore, the introduction of superior, advanced, and automatic vehicles by automobile manufacturers to lure youth into purchasing the vehicles is accelerating the adoption of automatic transmission in automobiles.



Because of rising consumer environmental concerns and fluctuations in crude oil prices, the automotive industry is transitioning from conventional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. Battery electric vehicles do not require transmission systems because electric motors power them.

Favorable government policies and stringent emission standards aid electric vehicle sales and production. The introduction of advanced high-performance electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure boost electric vehicle sales, which is expected to limit the growth of the global automotive clutch plate market during the forecast period.



The passenger car segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global automotive clutch plate market owing to the increased production and sales of passenger vehicles worldwide.



Key players operating in the global automotive clutch plate market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc, Valeo S.A, Eaton Corporation Plc, FCC Co. Ltd, Clutch Auto Ltd., Schaeffler AG, EXEDY Corporation, NSK Ltd, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global automotive clutch plate from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive clutch plate market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global automotive clutch plate market based on, vehicle type, demand category, type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global automotive clutch plate market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive clutch plate market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive clutch plate market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global automotive clutch plate market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive clutch plate market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive clutch plate market.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc

Valeo S.A

Eaton Corporation Plc

FCC Co. Ltd

Clutch Auto Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

EXEDY Corporation

NSK Ltd

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Type:

Less than 9 inches

9.1 to 10 inches

10.1 to 11 inches

More than 11 inches

Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d9zcf