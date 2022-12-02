Nano Copper Oxide Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Energy Storage and Developments in Electronic Equipment Fuel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Copper Oxide Market By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nano copper oxide market was valued at $39.09 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $84.81 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.



The nano copper oxide market is now in its development phase, as it is employed in a variety of sectors and several studies are underway to identify its next end-user. During the projected period, the global nano copper market is anticipated to expand significantly, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region. North America is now the largest market for nano copper oxide. Demand for energy storage devices and developments in electronic equipment are the key drivers for the market growth. However, the nanomaterial's toxicity to humans and aquatic life may limit its commercial expansion. Continuous government-supported R&D and rise in the number of end users are anticipated to create substantial opportunities for industry players across the value chain.



Increased disposable income in countries such as Japan and South Korea is driving the growth of industries such as paints and coatings, electricals and electronics, textiles, healthcare and life sciences, among others. Rapid development and rising investment in these industries are driving market expansion and demand for nano copper oxide.



The nano copper oxide market is segmented on the end-use industry and region. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is categorized electricals & electronics, energy storage, paints & coatings, catalysts and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





Key Market Segments

By End User

Energy Storage

Paints Coatings

Catalysts

Others

Electricals and Electronics

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

American Elements

Inframat Corporation

Hongwu International Group Ltd

NaBond Technologies Co., Limited

Nanocomposix, INC.

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

