2 December 2022

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on the 16 December 2022 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

ETP Security Exchange Exchange Ticker ISIN SEDOL WKN NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 1/12/2022) Ratio



(in words) Ratio



(in numbers)







WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short











London Stock Exchange 3ULS







IE00B8K7KM88















B91PBF8







A1VBKF























0.3805011



















One Hundred and Thirty



















130











London Stock Exchange 3USS B8K7KM8 Borsa Italiana 3USS BD3CSZ4 Xetra US9S BDC72F8







WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short











London Stock Exchange 3LGS







IE00B76BRD76















B91XWG0







A1VBKC























0.0057782



















Seventeen Thousand



















17000











London Stock Exchange 3NGS B76BRD7 Borsa Italiana 3NGS BD3CT73 Xetra NGXS BX7RFH6







WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged











London Stock Exchange 3LSI







IE00B7XD2195











B90YW31







A1VBKL























1.2546157



















Forty



















40











London Stock Exchange 3SIL B7XD219 Borsa Italiana 3SIL BD3CTB7 Xetra PCFH BDC72L4

The Consolidations will apply to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Record Date is the last cum and is the last day of trading for the Affected Securities before the Consolidations. All registered holders of the Affected Securities at close of business on the Record Date will be affected by the Consolidations.

After the close of business on the Record Date, the Consolidations will be processed and the ratios outlined above will be applied to the Affected Securities. Trading of the consolidated securities of each class will commence on Monday 19 December 2022.

The date of liquidation of the last cum (i.e. when the trades settle from the last date before the Consolidations were effected) is T+2, being Tuesday 20 December 2022.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holding will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Redemption of Fractional Securities

As a result of the Consolidations, an ETP Securityholder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where an ETP Securityholder becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated security, the Issuer will redeem such fractional ETP Security on the Record Date.

The Issuer will only make payments to ETP Securityholders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractional Consolidated securities.

Impact on Security Identifiers

The ISINs, WKNs and SEDOLs of the Affected Securities of each class will not be impacted by the Consolidations. Exchange codes and tickers are also expected to remain unchanged.

Please note that it may take some time before the new price and number of Affected Securities resulting from the Consolidations are reflected in your position. Please discuss this with broker, custodian or intermediary if you have any concerns.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.