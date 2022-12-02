Electrical Steel Global Market Report 2022: Increased Investment in Innovative Product Launches and R&D Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Market, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electrical steel sheets are used in the electromagnetic devices such as generators, transformer, and motors. It is also referred as silicon steel, lamination steel or transformer steel, and is mainly used in automotive industries and electrical power distribution systems.



Market Dynamics



Global electrical steel market is growing at a substantial rate, owing to rise in consumption rate of electrical steel in motors and transformers. Furthermore, increasing sales of automotive vehicles is the key underlying factor supporting market growth. This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global electrical steel market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global electrical steel market are increasing their investment on innovative product launches, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use energy, household appliances and automobile industry. For instance, in 2018, AK Steel (steelmaking company), launched electrical steel for use in high voltage and ultra-voltage power transformers, TRAN-COR X, belongs to high permeability grain oriented electrical steel (GOES) type. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, the transformers segment is projected to be the largest segment in the electrical steel market. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for electrical steel as it is used in power generation, transmission, and distribution industries. Electrical steel is used in electrical transformer cores and other electrical devices, owing to the low hysteresis loss, high permeability, and high resistance it offers. It is used to make iron cores of motors. These cores concentrate the magnetic field and make the electromagnet stronger. Electrical steel is also used in the manufacturing of cores of inductors that are used extensively with capacitors and resistors to create filters for analog circuits and in signal processing.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrical steel market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electrical steel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global electrical steel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, electrical steel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electrical steel market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electrical Steel Market, By Type:

Grain-oriented

Hi-Permeability (HiB)

Conventional GOES

Laser magnetic domain refinement (LMDR)

Non-grain oriented

Fully Processed

Semi Processed

Global Electrical Steel Market, By Application :

Transformer

Distribution

Transmission

Portable

Motors

1hp - 100hp

101hp - 200hp

201hp - 500hp

501hp-1000hp

Above 1001hp

Inductors

Global Electrical Steel Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country:

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Nordic

Benelux

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

By Country:

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

NLMK

Voestalpine AG

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

JFE Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal

Cogent Power Limited

Aperam

Baosteel Group Corporation

AK Steel Corporation

ATI

Schneider Electric

Nicore Electrical Manufactory Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Electrical Steel Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

6. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

7. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

Companies Mentioned

