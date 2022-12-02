New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, Cancer Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369347/?utm_source=GNW

The global molecular oncology diagnostics market was valued at $3,620.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $12,130.5 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global molecular oncology diagnostics market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of cancers and increased transformations in biomarker identification.



Market Lifecycle Stage



Molecular oncology diagnostics play an essential role in the diagnosis and prognosis of different types of cancers and in improving patient outcomes.Over the last decade, cancer treatment and diagnostics has become a major public health concern across the globe.



With over 1.5 million instances reported each year, diseases like cancer can have far-reaching implications for individuals as well as a greater influence on the socioeconomic strata. The market for appropriate testing assay kits is expanding rapidly, owing to the increased importance of early diagnosis to minimize further hazards, especially with rates on the rise. The rising global cancer incidence and the growing demand for early detection are expected to drive the growth of the global molecular oncology diagnostics market during the forecast period. This expanded usage of kit and assay, instrument, and software has enabled end customers to describe particular system requirements, prompting suppliers to design more appealing and practical products and molecular diagnostics choices.



Impact



• The presence of major kit and assay providers of molecular oncology diagnostics has a major impact on the market. For instance, in March 2021, Biocartis NV launched Idylla GeneFusion Assay as a Rapid Lab Workflow Solution for gene fusion testing. This product provides a much faster testing solution for laboratories in comparison to other testing methods, including NGS.

• Companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., in August 2022, acquired Curiosity Diagnostics. The company acquired all the outstanding shares of the latter from Scope Fluidics, S.A. for its growth in the medical diagnostic and healthcare markets, for a total consideration of up to $170 million. Similarly, in February 2022, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD) acquired Cytogons to gain exclusive access to advanced assays licensed from the EuroFlow Consortium and strengthen BD’s leadership position in the molecular oncology diagnostics segment.



Impact of COVID-19



Cancer screening is crucial for early cancer detection; however, COVID-19 slowed the cancer screening infrastructure greatly.Many cancer organizations have championed the idea of suspending cancer screening services to patients to alter the provision of health care resources.



According to the declaration of a national emergency in the U.S. on March 13th, 2020, organizations such as the American Cancer Society advised people to put their cancer screening plans on hold until further notice during the COVID-19 outbreak. Cancer screening services have been severely disrupted because of this proposal, as well as other contextual circumstances (e.g., social exclusion measures).



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on medical research in the U.S., the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) both extended grant application deadlines, laid back reporting requirements, and offer flexibility in how to grant money is spent. COVID-19 drastically reduced fundraising possibilities for cancer-focused charitable research organizations, which provide up to half of all cancer research funding in the U.S. and frequently fund high-risk, high-reward projects even though the national government supported research work and offered medical researchers the flexibility to implement their skill set and knowledge to studying SARSCoV-2.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Product

• Kits and Assays

• Instruments

• Software



Based on products, the global molecular oncology diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by kit and assay. This is due to the high number of applications performed by kits and their ease of integration with other systems.



Segmentation 2: by Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

• Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

• Flow Cytometry

• Other Technologies



Based on technology, the global molecular oncology diagnostics market is dominated by polymerase chain reaction (PCR).However, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.



This is because PCR techniques play an important role in targeted NGS sequencing because they allow for the simultaneous production of several NGS libraries and the sequencing of numerous targeted regions.



Segmentation 3: by Application

• Clinical Diagnostic

• Research Use



Based on applications, the global molecular oncology diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by the clinical diagnostic segment. This is due to the high usage of technologies such as companion diagnostics and liquid biopsy emerge.



Segmentation 4: by Cancer Type

• Solid Tumor

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Ovarian Cancer

o Other Solid Tumors

• Hematological Malignancy

o Lymphoma

o Leukemia

o Multiple Myeloma

o Other Hematological Malignancies



Based on cancer type, the global molecular oncology diagnostics market is dominated by solid tumor cancer type, where breast cancer is expected to be the leading segment.The growth of advanced solid tumor testing has mostly focused on the treatment of distinct cancer kinds, indications, and indication subtypes.



The hematological malignancy segment is expected to show a fast growth rate during the forecast period.



Segmentation 5: by End User

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Reference Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes



Based on end users, global molecular oncology diagnostics was dominated by the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the high use of molecular diagnostic tests by hospitals in these fields.



Segmentation 6: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



North America dominated the global market with a revenue of $1,588.6 in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period 2022-2032.



Recent Developments in the Global Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market



• In August 2022, Guardant Health expanded its Guardant Reveal usage, a liquid biopsy test for residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring, to include early-stage breast and lung cancers. It is the only tissue-free test used for colorectal cancer (CRC) and is now available for patients with breast and lung cancer.

• In December 2021, QIAGEN partnered with Denovo Biopharma to develop a companion diagnostic test for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This test identified patients expressing Denovo genomic marker 1 (DGM1), which responded to Denovo’s investigational cancer drug DB102.

• In September 2021, Illumina partnered with Merck to develop and commercialize research tests for use in identifying specific cancer genetic mutations used in the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).

• In August 2021, Agilent Technologies, Inc. expanded its CE-IVD marked PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay usage in Europe. This assay was used as an aid in identifying esophageal cancer patients for treatments with KEYTRUDA using a combined positive score.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global molecular oncology diagnostics market:

• Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases

• Launch of Innovative Products in Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Ecosystem

• Growth in Biomarker identification and Transformations in Molecular Techniques



The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

• Lack of Qualified Professionals

• Opaque Regulatory Framework Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

• High Cost of Equipment Hindering the Adoption Rate



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers only product-based companies.The industry is witnessing constant development and product launches with new and innovative upgrades.



Additionally, emerging technologies like microarray are also expected to be integrated more into molecular oncology diagnostics soon, which is expected to further boost market growth.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The key components in molecular oncology diagnostics are the kit and assay, instrument, and software.The cost of the kit and assay depends on the number of integrations one wants the system with.



However, the software charges usually surpass the cost of instruments and kits and assays that are necessary to ensure the purchase of the right type of instruments and correct integration and placements.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global molecular oncology diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study consist of product-based companies.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global molecular oncology diagnostics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Abbott.

• Biocartis NV

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Danaher.

• Guardant Health

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Invivoscribe, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

