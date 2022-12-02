Flocculant Dosing System Global Market Report 2022: Rising Pharmaceutical and Chemical Processing Output Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flocculant Dosing System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flocculant dosing system market size is expected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing importance of wastewater treatment to national governments, rising pharmaceutical and chemical processing output rates, and other significant factors are likely to drive the market. A rise in demand for dosing systems due to attributes like faster outputs, more precision, and efficacy is also projected to fuel the market's growth.



The market for flocculant dosing is also driven by the rising demand for chemicals used in municipal water treatment. As a result of the declining freshwater resources caused by rising population and industrialization, governments in many countries have been forced to enact stringent regulations on water treatment, which has fueled the demand for flocculants.



For instance, Kemira has unveiled a new line of high-performance cationic flocculants made explicitly for sludge de-watering applications. With increasingly effective sludge management, including freight and disposal costs, Kemira's Superfloc XD 7600 polymer is mainly designed to assist clients in lowering their overall cost of ownership.



The first of numerous unique premium polymers is this one. The dry item also reduces storage and delivery expenses. Comparing XD-7600 to traditional cationic polymers, the cake solids and filtrate quality are improved. XD-7600 is also effective at low dose levels.



Flocculant Dosing System Market Report Highlights

The diaphragm pump category is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projected period due to the fact that these pumps are used in the chemical processing and pharmaceutical industries

It is anticipated that the wastewater treatment segment will dominate the flocculants dosing systems market in 2021. The creation of the flocculant dosing system was prompted by growing urbanization and an increase in the need for clean water.

In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market. The presence of well-established pharma and chemical sectors explains the expansion.

The publisher has segmented the flocculant dosing system market report based on type, product, application, and region:

Flocculent Dosing System, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Inorganic Flocculent

Organic Flocculent

Others

Flocculant Dosing System, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Diaphragm

Piston

Others

Flocculant Dosing System, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Processes

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Offshore

Flocculant Dosing System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market Insights



5. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Type



6. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Product



7. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Application



8. Global Flocculant Dosing System Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Italmecc Srl

Terex Corporation

Wuxi Gongyuan Environmental Equipment & Technology

Minimax Dosing Pumps

GL Environment

WDT Werner Dosiertechnik

SEFT Srl

SR Metering Pumps & Systems

GN Separation & Conveying Equipment

Turbid Water Solution

Westpro

Depamu

Watson-Marlow

AIM EQUIP

Unique Dosing Systems..

