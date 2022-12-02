The global disposable protective apparel market is pegged at $2,410.4 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% and reach $4,358.0 million by 2031

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Protective Apparel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369346/?utm_source=GNW

Other product types, including masks, accounted for approximately 23%, coveralls/overalls accounted for 11%, gowns/suits accounted for approximately 9%, aprons and respirators accounted for about 4% each, and other product types of disposable protective apparel accounted for around 3% of the total demand in 2021.



Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1 (by Product Type): Coveralls/Overalls

• 3M Company

• Ansell Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc

• International Enviroguard, Inc.

• Ironwear

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

• Kimberley-Clark Professionals

• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

• Uvex Group

• Asatex AG

• Derekduck Industries Corp



Company Type 2 (by Product Type): Masks and Respirators

• 3M Company

• Honeywell International Inc

• International Enviroguard, Inc.

• Ironwear

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

• Uvex group



Company Type 3 (by Product Type): Gloves

• Honeywell International Inc

• Ironwear

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

• Kimberley-Clark Professionals

• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

• Uvex Group

• Asatex AG

• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

• ENMED Global



Company Type 4 (by Product Type): Aprons, Gowns, and Suits

• DuPont

• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

• Magid Glove & Safety

• DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP

• Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Asatex AG

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

• International Enviroguard, Inc.

• 3M Company

• Ansell Ltd.



Company Type 5 (by Product Type): Others

• 3M Company

• Ansell Ltd.

• International Enviroguard, Inc.

• Ironwear

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

• Asatex AG

• DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP

• Magid Glove & Safety

• OccuNomix International LLC

• Anqiu Berland Garment Co., Ltd.

• DuPont

• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG



Companies that are not a part of the previously mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• ASEAN

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________