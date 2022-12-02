The global disposable protective apparel market is pegged at $2,410.4 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% and reach $4,358.0 million by 2031

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Protective Apparel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Product Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06369346/?utm_source=GNW
Other product types, including masks, accounted for approximately 23%, coveralls/overalls accounted for 11%, gowns/suits accounted for approximately 9%, aprons and respirators accounted for about 4% each, and other product types of disposable protective apparel accounted for around 3% of the total demand in 2021.
Some of the prominent established names in this market are:
Company Type 1 (by Product Type): Coveralls/Overalls
• 3M Company
• Ansell Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc
• International Enviroguard, Inc.
• Ironwear
• Lakeland Industries, Inc.
• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
• Kimberley-Clark Professionals
• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
• Uvex Group
• Asatex AG
• Derekduck Industries Corp
Company Type 2 (by Product Type): Masks and Respirators
• 3M Company
• Honeywell International Inc
• International Enviroguard, Inc.
• Ironwear
• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
• Uvex group
Company Type 3 (by Product Type): Gloves
• Honeywell International Inc
• Ironwear
• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
• Kimberley-Clark Professionals
• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
• Uvex Group
• Asatex AG
• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
• ENMED Global
Company Type 4 (by Product Type): Aprons, Gowns, and Suits
• DuPont
• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
• Magid Glove & Safety
• DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
• Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
• Asatex AG
• Lakeland Industries, Inc.
• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
• International Enviroguard, Inc.
• 3M Company
• Ansell Ltd.
Company Type 5 (by Product Type): Others
• 3M Company
• Ansell Ltd.
• International Enviroguard, Inc.
• Ironwear
• Lakeland Industries, Inc.
• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
• Scandia Gear Europe B.V.
• Asatex AG
• DEREKDUCK INDUSTRIES CORP
• Magid Glove & Safety
• OccuNomix International LLC
• Anqiu Berland Garment Co., Ltd.
• DuPont
• Dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG
Companies that are not a part of the previously mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest-of-Europe (RoE)
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• ASEAN
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
The global disposable protective apparel market is pegged at $2,410.4 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% and reach $4,358.0 million by 2031
The growth in the global disposable protective apparel market is expected to be driven by increasing government initiatives related to workplace safety. Based on product type, the gloves segment, which captures around 46% of the market as of 2021, is expected to lead the disposable protective apparel market.
