Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Advancements in Oncology, Biopharmaceuticals and Stem Cell Research Bolster Sector

The global cell culture market size is expected to reach 63.17 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The growing demand for cell culture is due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing biopharmaceutical production. Furthermore, tremendous advancements in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and stem cell research are some of the factors accelerating the market growth.
In addition, the growing awareness of gene therapy and its effectiveness in treating cancer and various chronic diseases has resulted in the adoption of innovative techniques in many biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, favorable government support emphasizing genetic technology is expected to drive market growth.
Moreover, increasing adoption of consumables and single-use processing methods by small-scale biopharmaceutical companies due to low capital investment, affordability, and faster production time is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for cell culture as it was useful in the process of drug screening in various laboratories and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, cell culture provides tools for the production of virus-like particles for vaccine and drug development.
Cell Culture Market Report Highlights
- The growing demand for the consumables segment is due to wide applications in training, pharmaceutical, and research laboratories and is expected to drive product demand.
- The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance owing to a rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies and consumer shift towards non-conventional drugs.
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are expected to witness faster growth owing to rising government support for the development of cell-based medicines and vaccines for incurable diseases.
- The Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising healthcare and R&D expenditures and the low cost associated with stem cell transplantation across developing nations in the region, such as India and China.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Demand for Biopharmaceuticals, Artificial Organs & Vaccine Production
- Expansion in the Scope of Cell Culture Technology
Restraints and Challenges
- Stringent Process Control
The publisher has segmented the cell culture market report based on Product, Application, end-use, and region:
Cell Culture, product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
By Consumable
- Sera
- Media
- Reagents
- Vessels
- Roller/Roux Bottles
- Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks
- Multiwell Plates
- Flasks
- Petri Dishes
- Accessories
By Equipment
- Supporting Equipment
- Bioreactors
- Storage Equipment
Cell Culture, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Tissue Culture & Engineering
- Cell And Gene Therapy
- Others
- Biopharmaceutical production
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines Production
- Other Therapeutic Proteins
- Diagnostics
Cell Culture, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research & Academic Institutes
Cell Culture, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cell Culture Market Insights
5. Global Cell Culture Market, by Product
6. Global Cell Culture Market, by Application
7. Global Cell Culture Market, by End-Use
8. Global Cell Culture Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Angus Chemical company
- Adolf Kuhner
- Biospherix
- Caisson Laboratories Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Dickinson and company
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Meissner Filtration Products inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Himedia laboratories
- Merck KGaA
- Pan-Biotech GmbH
- Lonza Group AG
- SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
