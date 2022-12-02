Global Home Decor Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Forbo International, Herman Miller, Kimball and Mannington Mills Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DIY Home Decor Market By Product Type, By Income Group, By Price Point, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global do it yourself (DIY) home decor market was valued at $240,635 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $372,060 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Home decor products such as furniture and textiles are installed across various settings, including spa, office, clean home, restaurants, camping, bedroom, outdoor, library, and stores. The home decor products include various items such as furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings. Depending on end use, furniture designs can be modified through machine-based processes and handcrafting. The adoption of home decor products is considerably high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are witnessing steady increase.



The DIY home decor market is highly fragmented due to the presence of multiple vendors in both international and regional players. Developing real estate industry drives the growth of the global DIY home decor market in the current scenario. The global DIY home decor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to surge in popularity of home decor products such as furniture, home textile, and floor covering among consumers.

Moreover, rise in number of small-size houses has encouraged the use of products having facility for extra storage along with enhancing the aesthetical appearance of homes. In addition, rise in popularity of eco-friendly home decor products among consumers, owing to increase in environment concerns significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, surge in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward luxury home decor products augment the growth of the home decor market.

Presence of low-cost home decor producers in China and Vietnam is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the global market. In addition, dearth of skilled labor, ineffective transportation, and lack of infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the global home decor market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for trendy, customized, & fashionable designs for home decor products and increase in popularity of home decor products among high-income consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global home decor market.



The DIY home decor market is segmented into product type, Income group, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. By income group, it is fragmented into lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and higher income. As per price point, it is bifurcated into mass and premium. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, Overstock.com, Inc., Target Corporation, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc Duresta Upholstery Ltd, Overstock.com, Inc., Target Corporation, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. These players are focusing on the development of eco-friendly home decor products.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the diy home decor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing diy home decor market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the diy home decor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global diy home decor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $240635 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $372060 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DIY HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Furniture

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Home Textile

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Floor Covering

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Lightning

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DIY HOME DECOR MARKET, BY INCOME GROUP

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Lower-middle Income

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Upper-middle Income

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Higher Income

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DIY HOME DECOR MARKET, BY PRICE POINT

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Mass

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Premium

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: DIY HOME DECOR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 E-commerce

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: DIY HOME DECOR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Forbo International SA

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Herman Miller Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Inter IKEA Systems BV

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Kimball International

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Mannington Mills Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Mohawk Industries Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Shaw Industries Group, Inc

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 TARGET CORPORATION

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 WALMART INC.

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 WAYFAIR INC

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

